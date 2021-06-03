Estás leyendo: La administración de Trump confiscó los registros telefónicos de periodistas de 'The New York Times'

El mes pasado, el Departamento de Justicia del demócrata Biden ya hizo públicos los controles telefónicos y de correos electrónicos que se realizaron en la era Trump a reporteros que trabajan para 'The Washington Post' y la cadena 'CNN'.

Imagen de archivo del expresidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, usando su móvil.
Imagen de archivo del expresidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, usando su móvil. Leah Millis / REUTERS

El Departamento de Justicia del Gobierno de Donald Trump espió los registros telefónicos de cuatro reporteros del diario The New York Times durante casi cuatro meses, en 2017, según reveló la actual administración de Joe Biden.

El diario neoyorquino informó este jueves sobre esas actuaciones del gobierno de Trump para intentar descubrir las fuentes que usaban los periodistas espiados. 

El mes pasado, el Departamento de Justicia del demócrata Biden ya hizo públicos los controles telefónicos y de correos electrónicos que se realizaron en la era Trump a reporteros que trabajan para The Washington Post y la cadena CNN

Dean Baquet, editor ejecutivo de The New York Times, condenó esta acción de la administración Trump. "La incautación de los registros telefónicos de los periodistas socava profundamente la libertad de prensa", dijo en un comunicado en el que añadió que "amenaza con silenciar las fuentes de las que dependemos para brindar al público información esencial sobre lo que está haciendo el gobierno".

El mes pasado, después de las revelaciones sobre las incautaciones de registros de comunicaciones que involucran a reporteros del Post y CNN, Biden calificó el hecho de "simplemente incorrecto".

Anthony Coley, un portavoz del Departamento de Justicia, aseguró, según el diario, que los funcionarios encargados del asunto obtuvieron los registros en 2020 y agregó que "los miembros de los medios de comunicación ahora han sido notificados en todos los casos" de las investigaciones de filtraciones del período 2019-2020 en el que sus llamadas fueron espiadas.

Ese departamento informó a The New York Times de que los agentes del orden habían confiscado los registros telefónicos desde el 14 de enero al 30 de abril de 2017 de cuatro reporteros del Times: Matt Apuzzo, Adam Goldman, Eric Lichtblau y Michael S. Schmidt.

