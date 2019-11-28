La extrema derecha continúa saltándose todo protocolo de conducta que hasta ahora reinaba en los parlamentos europeos. En este caso, la polémica se ha visto avivada en el alemán por un vehemente gesto de la diputada Beatrix von Storch del partido de extrema derecha Alternativa para Alemania (AFD, según sus siglas en alemán).
Durante el discurso del socialista Johannes Khars, la diputada realizaba un gesto que ha sido objeto de debate en la prensa alemana. Diarios como Der Tagesspiegel recogían en sus páginas las dudas sobre si se trataba de un gesto amenazante que pedía la cabeza del diputado socialista o si, en cambio, se trataba de un símbolo de hartazgo o simple rechazo al discurso.
Por su parte, el partido socialista alemán aseguró que esta situación había desencadenado en una serie de "escenas absolutamente indignas" en su parlamento, lamentaban en su cuenta de Twitter. A la publicación respondía la propia von Storch con otro tuit, en el que aseguraba que simplemente se trataba de un gesto a la moderadora del parlamento para que instara a calmar su discurso al parlamentario socialista.
Absolut unwürdige Szenen in den Reihen der #AfD während der Rede von Johannes @Kahrs im #Bundestag! #Generaldebatte pic.twitter.com/0ZF1pfGSRc— SPD-Fraktion im Bundestag (@spdbt) November 27, 2019
.@kahrs hatte eine Kopf-ab-Geste in unsere Richtung gemacht. Ich habe #Roth mit der Geste aufgefordert, Kahrs dafür einen Ordnungsruf zu erteilen. Roth lässt Kahrs diese Beleidigung durchgehen. Das ist der Skandal. @spdbt https://t.co/kgBnKe0Jc2— Beatrix von Storch (@Beatrix_vStorch) November 27, 2019
