AfD Una diputada ultraderechista alemana hace el gesto de degollar durante la intervención de un socialista

La miembro del partido ultraderechista Alternativa para Alemania Beatrix von Storch amedrentó a Johannes Khars cuando este pronunciaba un discurso en el parlamento, algo que los socialistas tildaron de "escenas absolutamente indignas".

Captura del vídeo donde se puede apreciar los gestos de la parlamentaria ultraderechista. / Deutsch Bundestag

La extrema derecha continúa saltándose todo protocolo de conducta que hasta ahora reinaba en los parlamentos europeos. En este caso, la polémica se ha visto avivada en el alemán por un vehemente gesto de la diputada Beatrix von Storch del partido de extrema derecha Alternativa para Alemania (AFD, según sus siglas en alemán). 

Durante el discurso del socialista Johannes Khars, la diputada realizaba un gesto que ha sido objeto de debate en la prensa alemana. Diarios como Der Tagesspiegel recogían en sus páginas las dudas sobre si se trataba de un gesto amenazante que pedía la cabeza del diputado socialista o si, en cambio, se trataba de un símbolo de hartazgo o simple rechazo al discurso.

Por su parte, el partido socialista alemán aseguró que esta situación había desencadenado en una serie de "escenas absolutamente indignas" en su parlamento, lamentaban en su cuenta de Twitter. A la publicación respondía la propia von Storch con otro tuit, en el que aseguraba que simplemente se trataba de un gesto a la moderadora del parlamento para que instara a calmar su discurso al parlamentario socialista. 

