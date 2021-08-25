Kabul
Los talibanes aseguraron este miércoles que permitirán la operación de vuelos comerciales en el país después de la fecha límite para las evacuaciones internacionales del 31 de agosto, con lo que insisten en que no es necesario ningún tipo de extensión de esa fecha para continuar con los vuelos de evacuación.
Los talibanes "allanarán el camino para la reanudación de los vuelos civiles. Las personas con documentos legales pueden viajar a través de vuelos comerciales después del 31 de agosto", informó el portavoz de la oficina política de los talibanes, Suhail Shaheen.
Este anuncio se produce un día después de que otro portavoz, Zabihulá Muyahid, anunciase la prohibición para todos los afganos de acercarse al aeropuerto de Kabul.
Asimismo, criticó que desde Estados Unidos se esté alentando a los afganos a irse del país. "Necesitamos su talento", ha afirmado Muyahid, que aspira a que Afganistán no pierda a profesionales de los campos que, teóricamente, pueden verse más amenazados por el avance insurgente.
Shaheen insistió este martes en que "la ocupación" de Afganistán "tiene que acabar", al tiempo que ha tachado de "clara violación" una posible extensión del plazo límite inicial del 31 de agosto. De hecho, EEUU ya ha empezado a evacuar a sus tropas de forma general.
