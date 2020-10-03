Estás leyendo: Un jefe trata de prender fuego a un empleado en Viena por su baja productividad

Agresión laboral Un jefe trata de prender fuego a un empleado en Viena por su baja productividad 

El agresor, de 32 años, vertió gasolina sobre su empleado, y trató de prenderle fuego con un mechero en la sede de la empresa en la noche del viernes al sábado.

Personas trabajando / EFE
El gerente de una empresa vienesa rocío con combustible la pasada madrugada a un empleado y trató de prenderle fuego tras una discusión sobre su rendimiento en el trabajo, recogen hoy medios locales.

El agresor, de 32 años, vertió gasolina sobre su empleado, y trató de prenderle fuego con un mechero en la sede de la empresa en la noche del viernes al sábado, informa la agencia APA.

Otro trabajador, que estaba presente, intervino para evitarlo y el agresor aprovechó para escapar, aunque posteriormente regresó al lugar de los hechos, donde fue arrestado.

Fuentes policiales informaron de que el detenido argumentó durante su interrogatorio que la discusión se produjo porque no estaba satisfecho con el trabajo de su empleado.

Sin embargo, negó haber tratado de asesinarlo e incluso haberle echado gasolina por encima.

