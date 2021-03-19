Al menos ocho manifestantes muertos en las protestas contra la junta de Gobierno de Myanmar

Al menos ocho manifestantes murieron este viernes debido a los disparos de las fuerzas de seguridad durante una protesta contra la junta militar que gobierna Birmania (Myanmar) desde el golpe de Estado del pasado 1 de febrero.
Según el relato a Efe de varios testigos y la información del diario digital Myanmar Now, ocho personas murieron en Aungban, en el sur del estado Shan (noreste), mientras que las autoridades militares continúan con la represión y el bloqueo informativo para evitar las protestas contra el régimen.
Según datos de la Asociación para la Asistencia de Presos Políticos (AAPP), al menos 224 personas han muerto -sin incluir las de este jueves- a raíz principalmente de los disparos de la Policía y los soldados contra las manifestaciones ampliamente pacíficas.
La matanza se produjo horas después de que la junta militar birmana detuviera a Kyi Toe, un destacado portavoz del partido Liga Nacional para la Democracia (LND) y quien informó durante las primeras semanas del golpe de Estado sobre la situación de la depuesta líder, Aung San Suu Kyi.
El arresto sucedió en la noche del jueves, indicó en las redes sociales Phyo Zeya Thaw, compañera del portavoz en la formación liderada por Suu Kyi. Desde la sublevación militar del 1 de febrero al menos dos miembros de la LND han muerto mientras se encontraban bajo custodia de las fuerzas de seguridad y con la sospecha de que al menos uno de ellos fue torturado antes de morir.
Periodistas detenidos
Las fuerzas de seguridad birmanas arrestaron este viernes a dos periodistas en Naipyidó, la capital del país, frente a un tribunal donde cubrían la declaración judicial de Win Htein, político arrestado de la Liga Nacional para la Democracia (LND), el partido de Aung San Suu Kyi.
Según informó el diario digital The Irrawaddy, U Aung Thur, periodista del servicio birmano de la BBC y U Than Htike Aung, antiguo editor y redactor del portal Mizzima News, fueron detenidos por agentes de paisano.
Naciones Unidas contabilizó, antes de estas dos nuevas detenciones, en al menos 37 periodistas arrestados -19 de ellos todavía bajo custodia de las autoridades- desde la sublevación militar del pasado 1 de febrero.
