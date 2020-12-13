Alemania vuelve al confinamiento duro: cierra colegios y comercios no esenciales hasta el 10 de enero

Actualizado:
El Gobierno alemán ha ordenado la reimposición, a partir del próximo miércoles, de una cuarentena nacional que implica el cierre de negocios no esenciales, la prohibición de reuniones en Año Nuevo y la recomendación para el trabajo y educación en casa, por el repunte de contagios padecido en las últimas semanas, según ha anunciado la canciller, Angela Merkel.
"Tenemos que actuar con urgencia", ha declarado Merkel en una comparecencia tras la crucial reunión mantenida este domingo con sus 16 ministros estatales. "Hemos visto que los contagios han crecido de manera exponencial en los últimos días, y eso significa que tenemos que llorar a muchos fallecidos", ha añadido, tras declarar "insuficientes" las actuales medidas de contención.
Según un borrador previo de la declaración final de la reunión, recogido por los medios alemanes, estas nuevas restricciones se prolongarían como mínimo hasta el próximo 10 de enero.
La pandemia del coronavirus ha dejado en las últimas 24 horas en Alemania 20.200 nuevos casos de coronavirus (frente a los 28.438 casos del sábado) y 321 decesos (por 496 muertos en la víspera), cada vez más lejos del récord de fallecidos de esta semana, pero un balance que eleva de todos modos el total de contagios a 1,3 millones de personas y los fallecidos, a más de 21.700.
Con los nuevos datos, el balance de la pandemia en territorio germano asciende a 1.320.716 personas contagiadas y 21.787 decesos, dos después del récord de 598 fallecidos diarios del jueves al viernes, según el balance publicado este domingo por el Instituto Robert Koch (RKI), la agencia gubernamental alemana encargada del control de las enfermedades infecciosas.
