La ley, aprobada el pasado mes de enero por el tripartito de izquierdas que gobierna la capital alemana, tendrá efectos retroactivos a los niveles de precios de los alquileres actuales. Conservadores y liberales han anunciado que acudirán al Tribunal Constitucional por considerar que la norma vulnera la propiedad privada. 

Vista de varias grúas en una zona de construcción en Berlín. | Felipe Trueba (EFE)
La ley para congelar los alquileres entró este domingo en vigor en la ciudad-estado de Berlín, una norma inédita y controvertida en Alemania que trata de poner freno a unas alzas de precios desbocadas. "La política tiene la responsabilidad de que las personas puedan permitirse un techo sobre sus cabezas", aseguró la responsable de Desarrollo urbano de Berlín, Katrin Lompscher.

El techo de los alquileres, que fija el máximo en los 9,80 euros por metro cuadrado (muy por debajo de los precios de mercado en el centro), afecta a los contratos de arriendo de 1,5 millones de viviendas en la capital alemana -donde el 85 % vive en régimen de alquiler- para los próximos cinco años.

A partir de 2022 los propietarios podrán incrementar los precios en un 1,3 % anual para incorporar la inflación. Todos los nuevos contratos -salvo algunas excepciones- deberán ceñirse a la nueva ley, los infractores pueden ser castigados con multas de hasta 500.000 euros y los damnificados podrán acudir a los tribunales para que se les aplique la congelación (en ocasiones, hasta con efectos retroactivos).

La congelación tendrá aún que superar varios escollos judiciales. Los opositores conservadores y liberales han anunciado que acudirán al Tribunal Constitucional para tumbar esta ley, alegando que es una intromisión en la propiedad privada y que las competencias sobre alquileres son del estado federal y no de los "Länder".

El tripartito de izquierdas que gobierna Berlín se muestra sin embargo confiado. "Estamos tranquilos pese a que la ley aún debe ser revisada en los tribunales", agregó Lompscher. Los alquileres en la capital se han doblado en la última década por el creciente atractivo de Berlín, la caída de los tipos de interés, la buena situación económica en Alemania, la poca flexibilidad del sector de la construcción para atender a la demanda y la especulación.

