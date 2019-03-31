Un total de 150 miembros del comité central del Frente de Liberación Nacional (FLN), que dirige el presidente argelino, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, pidieron hoy la aplicación del artículo 102 de la Constitución, que permite inhabilitar al mandatario por razones de salud.
Reunidos en el barrio capitalino de Hydra bajo el liderazgo de Ahmed Boumehdi, los congregados se sumaron a la idea esgrimida esta semana por el jefe del Ejército, Ahmed Gaïd Salah, y rechazada por la oposición, que considera que se trata de otra maniobra del círculo Bouteflika para controlar la transición.
"Exigimos la aplicación del artículo 102 de la constitución y la renuncia del presidente de la República si no tiene la intención de aspirar a un cargo, es mejor que salga por la puerta principal. Es lo mejor para el presidente y para el país", explicó Boumehdi.
Los congregados, considerados un grupo rebelde en el seno del FLN, que gobierna el país desde la independencia en 1962, también expresaron su decisión de participar en la próxima reunión general del Comité Central para expresar su postura.
La citada reunión, que se celebrará en los próximos días, tiene como objetivo elegir un nuevo secretario general del partido y una la nueva oficina política. La secretaria está ahora de forma interina en poder de del joven diputado Mouad Bouchareb, elegido en octubre tras ser ascendido de forma controvertida a la presidencia del Parlamento.
Argelia es escenario desde hace seis semanas de multitudinarias protestas en la calles para exigir la salida de Bouteflika, gravemente enfermo desde 2013, y la caída del "círculo de poder" que lo protege y maneja, al que la población responsabiliza de la aguda crisis política que atraviesa el país.
