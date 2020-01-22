SAN FRANCISCO/CAIRO
Dos responsables de la ONU informarán este miércoles de que hay suficientes pruebas que sugieren que Arabia Saudí ha pirateado el teléfono del fundador de Amazon, Jeff Bezos, y que tanto el reino como Estados Unidos deberían investigar, según dijo una persona familiarizada con el asunto.
Está previsto que dirigentes de Naciones Unidas hagan una declaración pública en la que afirmarán que según sus conclusiones resulta creíble un informe forense encargado por el equipo de seguridad de Bezos que determinó que su teléfono probablemente había sido hackeado con un vídeo corrupto enviado desde una cuenta de WhatsApp perteneciente al príncipe heredero de Arabia Saudí, Mohammed bin Salman.
El informe de FTI Consulting concluyó que, aproximadamente un mes después de que se compartiera el vídeo a mediados de 2018, grandes cantidades de datos empezaron a salir del teléfono de Bezos, según la fuente, que pidió no ser identificada debido a la sensibilidad del tema.
Los expertos externos consultados por la ONU coincidieron en que, aunque el caso no era irrefutable, las pruebas eran lo suficientemente sólidas como para justificar una investigación más completa.
Es previsible que el informe empeore las relaciones entre el hombre más rico del mundo y el reino, que se han deteriorado tras el asesinato del periodista saudí Jamal Khashoggi en 2018, que también era columnista del Washington Post, controlado por Bezos.
