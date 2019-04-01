El Gobierno saudí pirateó el teléfono del dueño de Amazon y uno de los hombres más ricos del mundo, el estadounidense Jeff Bezos, y obtuvo información privada, según su responsable de seguridad, informan hoy medios locales.
"Nuestros investigadores y varios expertos concluyeron con gran certeza que los saudíes tenían acceso al teléfono de Bezos y obtuvieron información privada", escribió el jefe de seguridad, Gavin De Becker en un artículo publicado en la web de The Daily Beast.
De Becker explicó que había concluido la investigación encargada por Bezos sobre la publicación, en enero pasado, de mensajes de texto privados entre el empresario y la expresentadora de televisión Lauren Sánchez, con la que según el sensacionalista National Enquirer estaba saliendo.
En febrero pasado, Bezos acusó a la empresa matriz de ese tabloide de chantajearle con publicar mensajes de textos y fotos íntimas para que cesara la investigación de De Becker sobre el origen de la filtración por medio de la cual obtuvo esos contenidos.
Según explicó entonces el dueño de Amazon, David Pecker, presidente de American Media Inc., la matriz del tabloide, le contactó a través de intermediarios mutuos para extorsionarle con publicar fotos y mensajes privados si no cesaba la investigación.
"Por supuesto que no quiero que se publiquen fotos personales, pero tampoco quiero participar en sus conocidas prácticas de extorsión, favores políticos, ataques políticos y corrupción", dijo Bezos sobre American Media Inc. El responsable de seguridad de Bezos dijo que había entregado su investigación a funcionarios federales de EEUU.
