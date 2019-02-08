El dueño de Amazon, Jeff Bezos, acusó este jueves a la empresa matriz del tabloide The National Enquirer de chantajearle con publicar mensajes de texto y fotos íntimas para que cese una investigación sobre el origen de la filtración por medio de la cual obtuvo esos contenidos.

The National Enquirer sacó a la luz en enero que Bezos mantenía una relación extramatrimonial con la expresentadora de televisión Lauren Sánchez, días después de que el dueño de Amazon y su esposa, MacKenzie, anunciasen que se divorciaban. A raíz de esa información, Bezos contrató a investigadores para determinar el origen de la filtración.

Según explicó el dueño de Amazon en un artículo en Medium, David Pecker, presidente de American Media Inc., la matriz del tabloide, le contactó a través de intermediarios mutuos para extorsionarle con publicar fotos y mensajes privados si no cesaba la investigación. "Por supuesto que no quiero que se publiquen fotos personales, pero tampoco quiero participar en sus conocidas prácticas de extorsión, favores políticos, ataques políticos y corrupción", dijo Bezos sobre American Media Inc.

Bezos también publicó en el artículo los correos electrónicos que su abogado recibió del representante de David Pecker, en los que se describían las fotografías íntimas que tienen en su poder y le chantajeaban. "Me hicieron una oferta que no podía rechazar. O al menos eso creyeron las personas a la cabeza del The National Enquirer. Me alegra que pensaran eso, porque les animó a ponerlo todo por escrito", explicó Bezos en su escrito de denuncia.

Bezos insinuó en el texto que el origen de las publicaciones en su contra puede estar en la cobertura que hace The Washington Post, también de su propiedad, sobre la Presidencia de Donald Trump y también sobre Arabia Saudí.

Pecker fue investigado por la Justicia de EEUU por colaborar durante las elecciones a la Casa Blanca de 2016 con la campaña de Trump y, según Bezos, también tiene vínculos con Arabia Saudí. Además de cesar la investigación sobre la filtración, según los correos publicados por Bezos, Pecker también le exigía una rectificación sobre sus declaraciones acerca de que el origen de la cobertura "tenía motivaciones políticas o influencias políticas".

El investigador contratado por Bezos, Gavin de Becker, ha dicho en entrevistas recientes que está indagando si el hermano de Lauren Sánchez, que apoya a Trump, tiene algo que ver en la filtración del material íntimo al The National Enquirer.