Público | reuters

Los días de Airbnb en Amsterdam están contados. El Ayuntamiento de la ciudad holandesa anunció el jueves que prohibirá los alquileres pisos turísticos, incluidos las casas de la plataforma Airbnb, en tres áreas que conforman el casco antiguo de la ciudad a partir del 1 de julio.

En los otros barrios de la capital holandesa, los alquileres vacacionales se permitirán sólo con un permiso especial, y un máximo de 30 días al año, a grupos de no más de cuatro personas.

La concejal de vivienda de Amsterdam, Laurens Ivens, dijo en un comunicado de prensa que aproximadamente el 75% de los 780 habitantes y organizaciones a los que se había consultado sobre la prohibición habían estado a favor. Una de cada 15 viviendas en Amsterdam figura en estas plataformas de alquiler.

El ayuntamiento izquierdista de Amsterdam ha expresado su opinión sobre frenar el turismo de masas y las molestias causadas por los turistas en el centro antiguo de la ciudad.

Los barrios donde se prohibirá Airbnb incluyen el barrio rojo de 500 años de antigüedad y la mayor parte del anillo del canal del centro de la ciudad.

