Estás leyendo: Airbnb despedirá al 25% de su plantilla, unos 1.900 trabajadores

Público
Público

Turismo coronavirus Airbnb despedirá al 25% de su plantilla, unos 1.900 trabajadores

"Estamos viviendo colectivamente la crisis más desgarradora de nuestra vida y, a medida que comenzó a desarrollarse, los viajes globales se paralizaron", ha señalado el consejero delegado de la compañía.

El logo de Airbnb | Reuters
El logo de Airbnb | Reuters

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

público

La cadena de alquileres turísticos Airbnb va a despedir a un total de 1.900 de sus 7.500 trabajadores, casi una cuarta parte de su plantilla, según han informado diversos medios estadounidenses este martes y a causa de la emergencia del coronavirus.

"Estamos viviendo colectivamente la crisis más desgarradora de nuestra vida y, a medida que comenzó a desarrollarse, los viajes globales se paralizaron", ha puntualizado a sus empleados el consejero delegado de la compañía, Brian Chesky, según la cadena CNBC.

"El negocio de Airbnb se ha visto muy afectado, y se prevé que los ingresos de este año sean menos de la mitad de lo que ganamos en 2019", ha sentenciado.

Sobre los planes de futuro de la compañía, Brian Chesky, ha aclarado que la empresa volverá "a sus raíces", ya que priorizará el negocio principal de alquilar casas por periodos cortos de tiempo, en lugar de continuar potenciando iniciativas que incluyen transporte y retiros de lujo, como se estaba planteando en los últimos tiempos. 

Más noticias de Economía

Etiquetas
El Quinze vuelve

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú