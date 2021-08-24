Estás leyendo: Argelia rompe sus relaciones diplomáticas con Marruecos

Público
Público

Argelia rompe sus relaciones diplomáticas con Marruecos

Algunas de las causas de esta ruptura se encuentran en el acercamiento formal entre Israel y Marruecos y en conflictos pasados entre ambos países. 

24/08/2021 El ministro argelino Ramtane Lamamra durante una rueda de prensa
El ministro argelino Ramtane Lamamra durante una rueda de prensa. Abdelaziz Boumzar / REUTERS

argel

El ministro argelino de Asuntos Exteriores, Ramtane Lamamra, ha anunciado este martes en una rueda de prensa la decisión que ha tomado el presidente de su país, Abdelmedjid Tebboune, de romper las relaciones diplomáticas con Marruecos, su vecino y rival en el Magreb. 

Esta decisión llega después de que Rabat normalizara sus lazos con Israel e intensificara sus maniobras internacionales para eliminar de forma definitiva cualquier negociación sobre el Sahara Occidental que no incluya el reconocimiento explícito de la soberanía marroquí. 

A esta razón se le suman otros "agravios" que Lamamra ha explicado, algunos pasados como "la profanación de la bandera nacional en el consulado de Casablanca en 2013" y la parálisis del proceso de diálogo iniciado hace 30 años para resolver el conflicto del Sahara Occidental a través de un referéndum de autodeterminación tutelado por la ONU, situación de la que responsabiliza "a Marruecos y a sus políticas expansionistas en el Magreb".

En su declaración, Lamamra también ha aludido al apoyo prestado por Rabat a dos conocidas organizaciones opositoras clasificadas como terroristas por las autoridades argelinas y a la presunta participación de los servicios secretos marroquíes en el programa de espionaje Pegasus, un virus de tecnología israelí que ha sido introducido en teléfonos de periodistas, activistas y responsables de todo el mundo. 

"Argelia rechaza la lógica de un hecho consumado. Por todas estas razones, Argelia ha decidido romper las relaciones diplomáticas con Marruecos a partir de hoy", ha concluido.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas

selección público