Esta será la cuarta de las seis causas en las que está procesada la exmandataria -la mayoría por presunta corrupción- que se elevan a juicio, aunque no será hasta el 21 de mayo cuando comience el primero de ellos.

La expresidenta argentina Cristina Fernández. REUTERS

Un juez ha llevado a juicio oral una causa contra la expresidenta de Argentina Cristina Fernández de Kirchner y sus hijos por presunto lavado de activos y asociación ilícita, en relación con operaciones que una de sus empresas realizó con adjudicatarios de obra pública durante su Gobierno (2007-2015).

Según informaron fuentes judiciales, el magistrado federal Julián Ercolini dispuso, aún sin fecha, que se abra la vista oral del conocido como caso Hotesur, en el que están procesados desde mayo de 2018, entre otros, la actual senadora y Máximo y Florencia Kirchner, hijos que tuvo con el también expresidente Néstor Kirchner (2003-2007), fallecido en 2010.

Esta será la cuarta de las seis causas en las que está procesada la exmandataria -la mayoría por presunta corrupción- que se elevan a juicio, aunque no será hasta el 21 de mayo cuando comience el primero de ellos, también por presuntas irregularidades durante su mandato en la concesión de obras al ya detenido constructor Lázaro Báez.

Entre los procesados están también el excontable de la familia Kirchner Víctor Manzanares, la sobrina de la expresidenta Romina Mercado y el empresario Baez, cercano al kirchnerismo y ya en prisión por otras causas desde 2016. Ya en diciembre pasado los fiscales Gerardo Pollicita e Ignacio Mahiques pidieron que los imputados sean sometidos a juicio oral.

