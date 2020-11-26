madridActualizado:
Cuatro escolares más han sido imputados en la investigación por el asesinato del profesor francés Samuel Paty a las afueras de París, el docente que fue decapitado tras haber mostrado a sus alumnos caricaturas de Mahoma, según han confirmado fuentes judiciales.
Las imputaciones, que elevan a 14 el número total de inculpados en la investigación, se produjeron el miércoles, precisaron las fuentes, que señalaron que tres de los menores están acusados de "complicidad en asesinato en relación con una empresa terrorista" y el cuarto por "denuncia calumniosa".
Los tres primeros están acusados de haber señalado frente al colegio de Conflans-Sainte-Honorine quién era Paty a Abdoullakh Anzorov, presunto autor material del asesinato del profesor.
La cuarta es una menor, hermana de Abdelhakim Sefrioui, el alumno que comenzó la campaña de denuncia contra el maestro, que también está imputado y detenido.
Liberados bajo control judicial
Los cuatro adolescentes fueron arrestados a principios de semana y tras haber sido interrogados fueron liberados bajo control judicial. Los dos primeros imputados en el caso fueron dos escolares acusados de haberse embolsado entre 300 y 350 euros por indicar a Anzorov la identidad de Paty.
El profesor de historia, de 47 años, fue decapitado el 16 de octubre por Anzorov, refugiado chechén de 18 años, abatido por la policía tras el crimen. El maestro había mostrado caricaturas de Mahoma en sus clases, lo que había motivado la denuncia de algunos padres musulmanes y una campaña contra el maestro orquestada por Sefrioui.
