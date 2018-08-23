Al menos una persona murió hoy y otras dos resultaron heridas después de ser atacadas por un hombre con un arma blanca que gritó "Alá es el más grande" y que fue abatido por la policía en la ciudad de Trappes, en la región de París, informaron este jueves los medios franceses.
El supuesto autor del ataque se atrincheró inicialmente para evitar su arresto, pero fuentes consultadas por la agencia REUTERS han asegurado que ya ha sido "neutralizado".
Poco después salió del inmueble al grito de "Allahu akbar" y recibió varios tiros de las fuerzas del orden, según el canal BFMTV, que indicó que había nacido en 1982 y que estaba fichado por los servicios secretos por apología del terrorismo.
La policía del departamento de Yvelines confirmó en un mensaje en su cuenta de Twitter que hay una operación en marcha en la calle Camille Claudel de Trappes y pidió a los ciudadanos que eviten esa zona. Además, las autoridades policiales han instado en a la población evitar el tránsito por las calles donde se está desplegando el operativo de seguridad.
"La razón detrás del ataque y su perfil aún no se conocen y se están estudiando", informan fuentes policiales
En espera de que las autoridades judiciales se pronuncien sobre la naturaleza de los hechos, "BFMTV" hizo hincapié en que los investigadores tratan de esclarecer los posibles vínculos entre el agresor y sus víctimas y en que no se excluye la pista de un conflicto familiar.
HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN
