Australia reconoce a Jerusalén Oeste como la capital de Israel

El primer ministro de Australia, Scott Morrison, anunció este sábado el reconocimiento de Jerusalén Oeste como la capital de Israel, aunque por el momento mantendrá su embajada en Tel Aviv.
"El gobierno australiano ha decidido que Australia reconocerá a Jerusalén Oeste, en donde está la sede de la Knesset (Parlamento de Israel) y de muchas de las instituciones gubernamentales, como la capital de Israel", indicó Morrison en un discurso en el Instituto de Sídney.
Morrison indicó que el traslado de la embajada a Jerusalén Oeste se realizará cuando sea "práctico", aunque adelantó que su gobierno ya está buscando una sede.
"Reconociendo nuestro compromiso con una solución de dos estados, el gobierno (australiano) también tiene la intención de reconocer las aspiraciones de los palestinos de un futuro estado con su capital en Jerusalén Este", subrayó Morrison.
El mandatario insistió en que la decisión respeta el compromiso australiano con la solución de los dos estados, así como las resoluciones del Consejo de Seguridad (de las Naciones Unidas)".
"Lo que queremos decir es que tenemos que seguir avanzando. Este estancamiento rancio debe romperse", expresó Morrison al justificar la decisión, que ha sido criticada por la oposición laborista y ha causado fricciones con Indonesia, un histórico aliado de Palestina.
El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, rompió el consenso internacional al reconocer Jerusalén como capital israelí el pasado diciembre, y trasladar a la Ciudad Santa su embajada en mayo, una decisión que fue seguida por Guatemala y Paraguay, aunque este último país latinoamericano devolvió posteriormente su representación diplomática a Tel Aviv.
