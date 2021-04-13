La Autoridad del Canal de Suez reclama 767 millones de euros al Ever Given

LONDRESActualizado:
La Autoridad del Canal de Suez (SCA, en inglés) reclama una compensación de 916 millones de dólares (767 millones de euros) a los propietarios del buque portacontenedores Ever Given, informó este martes la aseguradora británica UK P&I Club.
El navío bloqueó la circulación por el canal desde que quedó encallado y atravesado en sus aguas el 23 de marzo, hasta que fue reflotado, tras repetidos intentos, el 29 de marzo.
La aseguradora esgrimió en un comunicado que la Autoridad del Canal "no ha ofrecido una justificación detallada" para esa reclamación, que incluye una partida de 300 millones de dólares (251 millones de euros) por "perdida de reputación" y otros 300 millones de dólares en concepto de "bono de salvamento".
"A pesar de la magnitud de la reclamación, que en gran parte no está respaldada, los propietarios y sus aseguradores han estado negociando de buena fe con la SCA", indica la compañía.
El 12 de abril, se hizo una "generosa y cuidadosamente estudiada oferta", detalla la firma, cuyos responsables se declaran "decepcionados por la subsiguiente decisión de retener hoy al barco".
"Estamos asimismo decepcionados por los comentarios hechos por la SCA en el sentido de que el buque quedará retenido en Egipto hasta que la compensación sea pagada y que la tripulación no podrá abandonarlo durante ese tiempo", agregó.
La aseguradora destaca en su nota que el bloqueo del canal no generó ninguna "contaminación" en las aguas ni provocó ningún herido.
También recalca que cuando se produjo el suceso, el navío estaba "completamente operacional, sin defectos en su maquinaría" ni "en su equipamiento".
