El BCE pregunta a la justicia española sobre el  impacto del 'caso Villarejo' en el BBVA

El caso Villarejo ha trascendido definitivamente hasta instancias europeas. Ahora, es el Banco Central Europeo (BCE) el último nombre propio en intervenir en la causa, al haber solicitado información sobre el "impacto potencial" de la investigación al BBVA al juzgado central de instrucción número 6 de la Audiencia Nacional.

Dicha solicitud al juez del caso, Manuel Sánchez-Castellón, llega después de que la entidad dirigida por Christine Lagarde hubiera preguntado por la misma información directamente al banco, que se negó a proporcionarla por estar la investigación todavía en curso y bajo secreto de sumario. De momento, el juzgado tampoco ha contestado a la institución europea y previsiblemente lo hará el 4 de febrero, fecha en la que se levantará el secreto de la investigación, según informa Cadena SER.

No obstante, el BCE garantiza a la Audiencia mantener la confidencialidad de dichos datos y emplearlos únicamente para fines internos. Así pues, la entidad no está realmente interesada en la investigación sobre la contratación del excomisario Villarejo por parte del BBVA para labores de espionaje. En cambio, el BCE meramente quiere cerciorar que la investigación no afecta a la liquidez o solvencia del banco, algo que no ha sucedido por el momento.

Actualmente, el BBVA se encuentra imputado –junto a varios de sus exdirigentes– como persona jurídica por delitos de cohecho, revelación de secretos y corrupción.