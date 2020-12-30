Estás leyendo: Biden nombra a Kathleen Hicks como número dos del Pentágono, la primera mujer de la historia en ocupar el cargo

Público
Público

Biden Biden nombra a Kathleen Hicks como número dos del Pentágono, la primera mujer de la historia en ocupar el cargo

Biden, que asumirá la presidencia el 20 de enero, también tiene previsto nombrar a Colin Kahl, su exasesor de Seguridad Nacional cuando era vicepresidente, como subsecretario de Defensa para la Política.

11/12/2020. El presidente electo de EEUU, Joe Biden, en una conferencia de prensa en Wilmington, Delaware. - Reuters
El presidente electo de EEUU, Joe Biden, en una conferencia de prensa en Wilmington, Delaware. Mike Segar / Reuters

madrid

europa press

El presidente electo de Estados Unidos, Joe Biden, ha nombrado este miércoles a Kathleen Hicks, exfuncionaria del Pentágono de la Administración del expresidente Barack Obama, como número dos del Departamento de Defensa, lo que la convertiría en la primera mujer de la historia del país en ocupar dicho cargo.

Hicks, que encabeza el equipo de transición de Biden para el Pentágono, es directora del Programa de Seguridad Internacional del Centro de Estudios Estratégicos e Internacionales, un grupo de investigación con sede en Washington.

Además, trabajó como subsecretaria adjunta de Defensa para Estrategia, Planes y Fuerzas entre 2009 y 2012 y como subsecretaria principal adjunta de Política entre 2012 y 2013.

Biden también tiene previsto nombrar a Colin Kahl, su exasesor de Seguridad Nacional cuando era vicepresidente, como subsecretario de Defensa para la Política, según informa la agencia de noticias Bloomberg.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público