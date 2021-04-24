Estás leyendo: Biden reconoce el genocidio armenio y tensa sus relaciones con Turquía

Público
Genocidio armenio Biden reconoce el genocidio armenio y tensa sus relaciones con Turquía

Es el primer presidente estadounidense en ejercicio que reconoce formalmente la masacre, de la que se cumplen 106 años.

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Joe Biden, durante una rueda de prensa el pasado 27 de febrero de 2021.
Joe Biden, en una foto de archivo. Andrew Harnik / EFE

El presidente estadounidense, Joe Biden, describió este sábado como "genocidio" la matanza de 1,5 millones de armenios por el Imperio Otomano en 1915, una medida que promete aumentar las tensiones con Turquía.

En un comunicado para conmemorar el 106 aniversario del genocidio armenio, cuyo inicio se cumple hoy, Biden se convirtió en el primer presidente estadounidense en ejercicio que reconoce formalmente lo ocurrido como genocidio, algo que sus predecesores han evitado para no poner en riesgo la crucial alianza con Ankara.

