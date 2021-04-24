Actualizado:
El presidente estadounidense, Joe Biden, describió este sábado como "genocidio" la matanza de 1,5 millones de armenios por el Imperio Otomano en 1915, una medida que promete aumentar las tensiones con Turquía.
En un comunicado para conmemorar el 106 aniversario del genocidio armenio, cuyo inicio se cumple hoy, Biden se convirtió en el primer presidente estadounidense en ejercicio que reconoce formalmente lo ocurrido como genocidio, algo que sus predecesores han evitado para no poner en riesgo la crucial alianza con Ankara.
