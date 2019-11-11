El Gobierno español ha condenado que la inminente convocatoria de elecciones en Bolivia "se haya visto distorsionado por la intervención de las Fuerzas Armadas y de la Policía sugiriendo a Evo Morales que presentara su renuncia a la Presidencia, lo que éste hizo más tarde".
Exteriores critica que "esta intervención retrotrae a momentos ya pasados de la historia latinoamericana" (sin mencionar el "golpe de Estado") y aboga por que todos los actores políticos trabajen "por vías institucionales y pacíficas para hacer posible la convocatoria de unas nuevas elecciones a la mayor brevedad".
El Gobierno español llama a los actores políticos a "superar a la mayor brevedad el actual vacío institucional al frente del Ejecutivo y del Legislativo de acuerdo con los procedimientos constitucionales". Tras su renuncia, el expresidente boliviano anunció la convocatoria de elecciones, así como la designación de nuevos miembros del Tribunal Supremo Electoral.
"Ayer domingo, la auditoría de la Organización de los Estados Americanos (OEA) sobre las elecciones del pasado 20 de octubre dio a conocer sus conclusiones preliminares en las que, dadas las irregularidades observadas por el organismo, recomendaba la celebración de nuevos comicios supervisados por nuevas autoridades electorales", explica el Ministerio en un comunicado.
España pide a todas las partes que eviten "el recurso a la violencia", por lo que consideras "urgente garantizar la seguridad de todos los bolivianos; también de los representantes de medios de comunicación, de sociedad civil y actores políticos de todo el espectro, incluyendo al propio , sus allegados y los miembros de su administración".
"Esta nueva convocatoria, supervisada por nuevas autoridades electorales en línea con las recomendaciones preliminares de la auditoría de la OEA, debe permitir restaurar la confianza en el proceso electoral, como cauce de expresión democrática de la voluntad popular", añade el comunicado de Exteriores. "Esta es la vía adecuada para que el país salga de la actual crisis.
