Boris Johnson pidió a un donante que pagara la niñera de su hijo, según 'The Times'

Un donante del Partido Conservador recibió una petición para sufragar el sueldo de la niñera del hijo que el primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson, tuvo hace un año con su actual pareja, Carrie Symonds, según ha revelado el diario The Sunday Times.

Un "prominente" diputado conservador, cuya identidad no ha sido detallada por el periódico, recibió una queja por parte de ese donante, que se mostró "molesto" ante tal demanda, según esa fuente.

Un portavoz de Downing Street, despacho oficial del primer ministro, aseguró hoy a los medios que Johnson "sufragó el coste de todos los cuidados del niño".

"Chismorreos", según Downing Street

Preguntado por el asunto en una entrevista televisiva, el ministro de Exteriores, Dominic Raab, tachó la información de "chismorreos".

"No tengo ni idea. Uno no tiene ese tipo de conversaciones con el primer ministro. No puedo comentar cada pequeña pieza de cotilleos que aparece en los periódicos", agregó el jefe de la diplomacia británica.

La polémica sobre los gastos de cuidados infantiles se suma a las dudas que ha suscitado en los últimos días la remodelación de la vivienda oficial de Downing Street que Johnson ordenó al instalarse allí.

Según The Sunday Times, una primera factura por esos trabajos de 58.000 libras (66.660 euros) fue sufragada por el Partido Conservador, que al mismo tiempo recibió una donación por la misma cantidad por parte del Lord David Ellis, barón de Shurlock Row y exvicepresidente de la formación política.

El periódico asegura demás que hay fuentes que sugieren que existe una "segunda factura" de 200.000 libras (230.000 euros) que fue sufragada con una donación.

Johnson, que cobra un salario bruto de 157.372 libras anuales (180.000 euros), ha trasladado a su círculo íntimo que necesita recibir en torno a 300.000 libras anuales (344.839 euros) para cubrir sus gastos, asegura The Sunday Times.

Su pareja, Symonds, percibe por su parte unas 70.000 libras (80.400 euros) como jefa de comunicación de la organización sin ánimo de lucro en favor de los animales Aspinall, estima del diario.