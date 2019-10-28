Público
Boris Johnson La UE aprueba una tercera prórroga y retrasa el brexit hasta el 31 de enero de 2020

Los Veintisiete han dado luz verde a la medida este lunes después de no llegar a un acuerdo unánime el pasado viernes.

El negociador de la UE para el brexit, Michel Barnier, llegando a la reunión de este lunes. / Reuters

Los países que seguirán en la Unión Europea (UE) tras el brexit aceptaron este lunes retrasar hasta el 31 de enero de 2020 la salida del Reino Unido del club comunitario, tal como había solicitado el primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson.

Los embajadores de los Veintisiete tomaron la decisión durante una nueva reunión hoy, después de que el viernes no lograran acordar de forma unánime la duración de la nueva prórroga.

"Los Veintisiete han acordado que aceptarán la petición del Reino Unido para una extensión flexible hasta el 31 de enero de 2020", escribió el presidente del Consejo Europeo, Donald Tusk, en su perfil de Twitter.

