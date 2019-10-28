Los países que seguirán en la Unión Europea (UE) tras el brexit aceptaron este lunes retrasar hasta el 31 de enero de 2020 la salida del Reino Unido del club comunitario, tal como había solicitado el primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson.
Los embajadores de los Veintisiete tomaron la decisión durante una nueva reunión hoy, después de que el viernes no lograran acordar de forma unánime la duración de la nueva prórroga.
"Los Veintisiete han acordado que aceptarán la petición del Reino Unido para una extensión flexible hasta el 31 de enero de 2020", escribió el presidente del Consejo Europeo, Donald Tusk, en su perfil de Twitter.
The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK's request for a #Brexit flextension until 31 January 2020. The decision is expected to be formalised through a written procedure.— Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) October 28, 2019
