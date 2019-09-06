El Partido Laborista de Jeremy Corbyn y otras formaciones de la oposición del Reino Unido han llegado este viernes a un acuerdo para no apoyar la propuesta del primer ministro británico, el conservador Boris Johnson, de convocar elecciones anticipadas.
Según informaron este viernes varias formaciones, los laboristas y otros partidos, entre ellos los liberal demócratas y los nacionalistas de Escocia, acordaron votar en contra de la petición del adelanto electoral o abstenerse en la votación del lunes.
El Gobierno indicó este jueves que Johnson volverá a pedir el respaldo de la Cámara de los Comunes el día 9 para llamar a los británicos a las urnas -el próximo 15 de octubre- a fin de superar la grave crisis del brexit. El primer intento fue frustrado el miércoles por la oposición, que consideró prioritario aprobar antes la ley que exige al Ejecutivo solicitar a la UE una prórroga del brexit, cuya fecha está fijada para el 31 de octubre. Como se trata de unos comicios anticipados, el líder conservador necesita el respaldo de dos tercios de los Comunes.
La Justicia vuelve a favorecer a Johnson en el brexit
Por otro lado, Johnson recibió este viernes una buena noticia al dictaminar por segunda vez la Justicia que no es ilegal su polémica decisión de suspender las sesiones del Parlamento hasta el 14 de octubre.
El Tribunal Superior de Londres desestimó este viernes la demanda presentada por la empresaria Gina Miller, con apoyo del exprimer ministro conservador John Major, contra la suspensión excepcional de la actividad parlamentaria a partir del próximo martes, que consideran inconstitucional.
La decisión de la corte londinense, que los demandantes planean recurrir, se suma al dictamen emitido el miércoles por la Corte de Sesiones de Edimburgo (Escocia), que concluyó que Johnson se ajustó a la ley al decretar el aplazamiento, que fue sancionado por la reina Isabel II.
