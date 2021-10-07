Estás leyendo: Bruselas advierte a Polonia que tomará medidas para que la legislación de la UE tenga primacía sobre la nacional

Bruselas advierte a Polonia que tomará medidas para que la legislación de la UE tenga primacía sobre la nacional

El presidente del Parlamento Europeo asegura que la sentencia de Polonia supone una violación de la primacía del Derecho europeo, lo que "significa  desafiar uno de los principios fundacionales de nuestra Unión"

Banderas de la UE en el exterior del edificio de la sede de la Comisión Eureopa, en Bruselas. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Banderas de la UE en el exterior del edificio de la sede de la Comisión Eureopa, en Bruselas. REUTERS/Yves Herman.

El comisario europeo de Justicia, Didier Reynders, ha advertido este jueves, después de que Polonia cuestionara el principio clave de la Unión Europea (UE), al avisar de que Bruselas, que Europa usará "todos los instrumentos" a su alcance para defender la primacía del Derecho europeo. 

"Es todavía muy pronto (...) tengo que leer la sentencia", ha reconocido Reynders. "Pero por supuesto es una situación que nos preocupa" ha el comisario, al conocer el fallo del Tribunal Constitucional polaco. "Vamos a seguir utilizando todos los instrumentos a nuestro alcance para que se respeten esos principios", ha añadido. Aunque es "pronto para saber cuándo" actuará Bruselas. 

En la misma línea que Reynders se ha manifestado el presidente del Parlamento Europeo (PE), David Sassoli, que ha llamado a la Comisión Europea a emprender acciones ante la sentencia polaca. 

"El veredicto de hoy en Polonia no puede quedar sin consecuencias. La primacía del Derecho de la UE debe ser indiscutible. Violarla significa desafiar uno de los principios fundacionales de nuestra Unión", ha asegurado en Twitter Sassoli. 

Por su parte, Reynders ha recordado que hay una serie de principios que están en el "núcleo creador" de la UE, que incluyen que el Derecho europeo prima sobre el nacional o que las sentencias del Tribunal de Justicia de la UE son vinculantes para todos los tribunales nacionales. Según Reynders, el tribunal de Justicia puede emitir cualquier tipo de sentencia y anular las que vayan en contra del Derecho comunitario.

Sobre el plan de recuperación de Polonia, el comisario ha explicado que, en estos momentos, la CE está en plena discusión sobre la financiación. Pero ha subrayado que Bruselas no quiere "desviaciones de esos principios"

