Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Cambio climático Mueren 200 renos en el Ártico por el cambio climático

"El cambio climático ocasiona lluvias más numerosas. El agua cae en la nieve y forma una capa de hielo sobre la tundra, lo que dificulta que los animales puedan llegar hasta el pasto", afirma la directora del censo, Onvik Pedersen.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
En 2007 y tras 40 años de registros oficiales, se registraron cifras similares. Reuters

En 2007 y tras 40 años de registros oficiales, se registraron cifras similares. Reuters

Los investigadores del Instituto Polar de Noruega han afirmado que cerca de 200 renos han muerto de hambre en el archipiélago noruego de Svalbard debido al cambio climático. Los temporales no han favorecido el acceso a la vegetación. 

En 2007 y tras 40 años de registros oficiales, se registraron cifras similares. Los investigadores se percataron del número de cadáveres cuando estaban haciendo el censo anual de la población existente en el archipiélago.

Uno de los renos fallecidos en las islas de Svalbard. AFP

Uno de los renos fallecidos en las islas de Svalbard. AFP

"El cambio climático ocasiona lluvias más numerosas. El agua cae en la nieve y forma una capa de hielo sobre la tundra, lo que dificulta que los animales puedan llegar hasta el pasto", afirma la directora del censo, Onvik Pedersen, quien también ha añadido que "el cambio climático afecta el doble de rápido en el Ártico en comparación con el resto del mundo", según informa El País.

El crecimiento de la población de renos en este archipiélago es directamente proporcional con el aumento de la mortalidad ya que más ejemplares compiten por las mismas zonas de pasto.

Según los datos del Instituto Polar, actualmente hay unos 22.000 animales en las islas de Svalbard. 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas