limaActualizado:
El último reporte oficial de la Oficina Nacional de Procesos Electorales (ONPE), con el 90,049% del total de la votación en Perú, otorga un 50% de los sufragios a la candidata derechista Keiko Fujimori (Fuerza Popular) y el 49% al izquierdista Pedro Castillo (Perú Libre).
Los primeros datos, que recogían principalmente el voto urbano, apuntaban a una victoria de la candidata Fujimori. Sin embargo, a medida que se ha ido contabilizando el voto rural, la distancia se ha acortado entre ambos representantes. En estos momentos, tan solo hay un punto de distancia entre ambos con más del 85% de las actas escrutadas.
El jefe de la ONPE, Piero Corvetto, aseguró, tras conocer los primeros votos contabilizados, que se trata de un reporte "fundamentalmente urbano", en el que "falta aún llegar y procesar un porcentaje importante de actas de los lugares más alejados", incluidos los de las zonas rurales, de la selva y de los peruanos en el extranjero. Todos los sondeos de opinión indican que los centros urbanos apoyan en su mayoría a Fujimori, mientras que las zonas rurales y más alejadas del país son abrumadoramente favorables a Castillo.
La última encuesta que permite la legislación electoral peruana fue publicada el pasado domingo y sitúa a Castillo con un 51,1% de intención de voto, muy cerca de su rival derechista, que obtendría un 48,9% por ciento de los votos.
Durante el desarrollo del proceso electoral, la ONPE ha vigilado el estricto cumplimiento de los protocolos de seguridad y prevención contra la covid-19 para reducir el riego de contagio. Para ello, se ha incrementado en un 125% la cifra de locales de votación en comparación a las elecciones generales del 2016.
