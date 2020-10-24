Un cementerio italiano entierra fetos abortados amparándose en una ley de la época de Mussolini

En el cementerio de Flaminio, vecindario romano al norte de la ciudad, alberga un cementerio donde hay unas 200 sepulturas con un origen extraño y turbulento.
Allí se pueden leer un buen puñado de nombres de mujer, ninguna de ellas fallecida. En esas cruces insertadas en el suelo descansan fetos abortados. Los nombres corresponden a las mujeres que interrumpieron sus embarazos.
"En tres ocasiones pedí informaciones sobre el feto: el día que me dieron el alta, en la visita de control y cuando fui a por el informe clínico tres meses después. Nadie me dijo que iba a ser enterrado ni me hicieron firmar ningún documento donde yo aceptase que iba a haber una cruz. Hace una semana descubrí que existe este cementerio con una cruz con mi nombre completo", cuenta Francesca, una de las mujeres afectadas, a La Vanguardia.
Estos entierros, según ha podido saber el rotativo catalán, son permitidos gracias a una ley creada durante la dictadura de Mussolini y actualizada en la década de los noventa. La ley fue creada en 1936, aunque desde 1978 "se especifica que no se pueden hacer públicos los nombres". Sin embargo, estos hospitales no han cumplido la ley y han publicado los nombres de las mujeres que abortaron.
"Siento rabia hacia las instituciones solo de pensar que haya alguien que ha guardado mi feto durante tres meses quién sabe donde, y se haya tomado el derecho de enterrarlo con un rito católico sin preguntarme", comenta otra de las mujeres, en un país donde casi el 70% de los médicos son objetores a la hora de afrontar un caso de aborto, aunque sea por malformaciones.
