Chalecos amarillos Macron da un paso más y anula la tasa a los carburantes tras las protestas de los 'chalecos amarillos'

A la supresión de este impuesto –el que prendió la mecha del movimiento–, se unen otras dos medidas dirigidas a apaciguar la tensión social ya comunicadas el martes: la congelación de las tarifas de la electricidad y el gas.

02/12/2018.- El presidente de Francia, Emmanuel Macron. EFE/Etienne Laurent

El presidente de Francia, Emmanuel Macron, decidió este miércoles anular la tasa al carburante, en vez de suspenderla durante seis meses, como se había anunciado este martes, en un nuevo paso para intentar aplacar el malestar social encabezado por los chalecos amarillos.

Portavoces del Elíseo confirmaron a Efe esta decisión que supone una concesión más del Ejecutivo francés para intentar calmar las manifestaciones de los chalecos amarillos, movilizados desde el pasado 17 de noviembre por la caída de su poder adquisitivo.

Con este nuevo anuncio, el Gobierno francés pretende evitar a toda costa que se repitan este sábado las escenas de guerrilla urbana de la protesta del pasado 1 de diciembre en París.

A la anulación del impuesto al combustible –el que prendió la mecha del movimiento–, se unen otras dos medidas dirigidas a apaciguar la tensión social ya comunicadas el martes: la congelación de las tarifas de la electricidad y el gas.

El nuevo gesto de Macron a este movimiento contestatario sucede el mismo día que la Asamblea Nacional francesa sometió a votación la gestión gubernamental, aprobada por mayoría absoluta, con 358 sufragios de los diputados de La República en Marcha (LREM) de Macron y sus socios centristas, frente a 194 votos en contra.

En el Consejo de Ministros celebrado este miércoles, Macron no cedió, sin embargo, a otra de las principales reivindicaciones de los chalecos amarillos, el restablecimiento del impuesto sobre la fortuna (ISF).

Este tributo, que lo pagaban aquellos con un patrimonio neto imponible superior a los 1,3 millones de euros, fue suprimido en 2018 con el objetivo de aumentar el atractivo del país para los inversores y evitar que las grandes fortunas se establecieran en el extranjero.

Fue sustituido por el de la fortuna inmobiliaria (IFI), que tasa exclusivamente el valor neto del patrimonio inmobiliario.

