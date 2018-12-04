Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

'Chalecos amarillos' Macron aplaza la subida de los impuestos a los carburantes tras las protestas de los 'chalecos amarillos'

El primer ministro Edouard Philippe anunciará que la subida de la tasa a los carburantes no entrará en vigor el próximo uno de enero. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Manifestantes de los 'chalecos amarillos' en Francia - REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Manifestantes de los 'chalecos amarillos' en Francia - REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

El Gobierno francés va a aplazar la subida de los impuestos a los carburantes ante las violentas protestas que se han venido registrando en los últimos días, según fuentes gubernamentales citadas por varios medios galos.

El encargado de hacer el anuncio de la moratoria en la medida, que estaba previsto que entrara en vigor el próximo uno de enero y que ahora será aplazada durante unos meses, será el primer ministro, Edouard Philippe.

La crisis de los chalecos amarillos ha tenido un fuerte impacto en la popularidad del presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, y en la de Philipe, según el sondeo de Ifop-Fiducial publicado este martes por Paris Match y Sud Radio. Así, el presidente cae al 23 por ciento, seis puntos menos que hace un mes, y el primer ministro cede diez puntos hasta el 26 por ciento.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas