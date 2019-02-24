El Chapo solicita que se celebre de nuevo su juicio por la 'mala praxis' del jurado

El conocido narcotraficante mexicano Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán intentará obtener un nuevo juicio después de que uno de los miembros del jurado que le condenó declarase para Vice News que el jurado leyó artículos de medios de comunicación sobre el caso a pesar de tener instrucciones directas del juez para que no lo hicieran.
El abogado del narcotraficante ha anunciado su intención de recurrir este viernes mientras presentaba la demanda ante el tribunal.
"El señor Guzmán quiere presentar una moción para la celebración de un nuevo juicio basándose en la información recogida en varios artículos de prensa, así como solicitar una audiencia preliminar para determinar hasta qué punto se extiende la mala praxis del jurado", ha explicado el magistrado, Eduardo Balarezo.
La moción está dirigida al juez del distrito Brian Cogan, que fue el presidente de su tribunal anterior. Por lo general, las mociones para solicitar un nuevo juicio deben ser presentadas hasta 14 días después del veredicto, por lo que el límite de plazo para el abogado de Guzmán se cumpliría este martes. Es por ello que Balarezo ha solicitado 30 días adicionales para presentar el recurso.
Guzmán fue declarado culpable el pasado 12 de febrero de dirigir una organización criminal como líder del cártel mexicano de Sinaloa, además de ser condenado por narcotráfico, tráfico de armas y blanqueo de dinero, entre otros cargos. Se enfrenta a una sentencia de cadena perpetua sin posibilidad de reducción de condena.
El 'narco' mexicano ascendió al puesto del criminal más buscado de Estados Unidos tras la muerte del ex líder de Al Qaeda Osama bin Laden en 2011.
