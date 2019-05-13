Público
China y EEUU China impone aranceles a bienes de EEUU por valor de 60.000 millones de dólares

Con esta medida, que se hará efectiva a partir del 1 de junio, China responde a la última subida de aranceles impuesta por Estados Unidos.

El presidente chino. Reuters

China impondrá aranceles a bienes importados de Estados Unidos por valor de 60.000 millones de dólares, informó este lunes el ministerio de Finanzas del país asiático.

Con esta medida, que se hará efectiva a partir del 1 de junio, China responde a la última subida de aranceles impuesta por Estados Unidos a bienes chinos por valor de 200.000 millones de dólares que entró en vigor el pasado viernes.

Según anunció el organismo en un comunicado en su página web, China espera, pese a la medida, que las dos partes "puedan volver a sentarse a la mesa de negociaciones, trabajar juntos y encontrarse en un punto medio basándose en el respeto muto y la igualdad".

(Habrá ampliación)

