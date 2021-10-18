Estás leyendo: China prepara una ley para castigar a los padres por el mal comportamiento de sus hijos

China prepara una ley para castigar a los padres por el mal comportamiento de sus hijos

Desde Pekín, han abordado diversos temas relacionados con los jóvenes como su adicción a los juegos online.

05/10/2021 Los niños sostienen banderas chinas cerca de la Ciudad Prohibida durante las vacaciones del Día Nacional tras un brote de la enfermedad por coronavirus
Los niños sostienen banderas chinas cerca de la Ciudad Prohibida durante las vacaciones del Día Nacional tras un brote de la enfermedad por coronavirus. Thomas Peter / REUTERS

pekín

El parlamento de China considerará un proyecto de ley para castigar a los padres si sus hijos jóvenes exhiben un "comportamiento muy malo" o cometen delitos. 

Bajo las propuestas del borrador de la ley de promoción de educación familiar, los tutores serán castigados y se les ordenará cursar programas de orientación de educación familiar si los fiscales determinan que los niños bajo su cuidado se involucran en comportamiento muy malo o criminal. 

"Hay muchas razones por las que los adolescentes se portan mal y la falta de o la educación familiar inadecuada es la causa principal", dijo Zang Tiewei, portavoz de la Comisión de Asuntos Legislativos del Asamblea Popular Nacional (APN) de China. 

El borrador de la ley de promoción de la educación familiar, que será revisado en la sesión del Comité Permanente de la APN esta semana, también insta a los padres a organizar tiempo para que sus hijos descansen, jueguen y hagan ejercicio. 

Pekín ha abordado este año temas que van desde la adicción de los jóvenes a los juegos online, considerados una forma de "opio espiritual", hasta reprimir la adoración "ciega" a las celebridades de internet. 

En los últimos meses, el Ministerio de Educación ha limitado las horas de juego para los menores, lo que les permite jugar en línea durante una hora sólo los viernes, sábados y domingos. 

También ha reducido las tareas y ha prohibido la tutoría después de la escuela para las materias principales durante el fin de semana y los días festivos, preocupado por la pesada carga académica de los niños. Al mismo tiempo, China insta a los jóvenes chinos a ser menos "femeninos" y más "varoniles"

En su Propuesta para prevenir la feminización de los adolescentes varones emitida en diciembre, el Ministerio de Educación instó a las escuelas a promover deportes como el fútbol.

