Estás leyendo: La CIJ elige por segunda vez en su historia a una mujer como jueza presidenta

Público
Público

La CIJ elige por segunda vez en su historia a una mujer como jueza presidenta

La primera mujer presidenta de la CIJ fue la británica Rosalyn Higgins, entre 2006 y 2009.

Joan Donoghue
Joan Donoghue, presidenta de la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ).

La Haya

Actualizado:

La jueza estadounidense Joan Donoghue fue nombrada este lunes presidenta de la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ), convirtiéndose en la segunda mujer en la historia en obtener este cargo.

El alto tribunal de la ONU informó en un comunicado que Donoghue fue elegida por sus compañeros, los otros 14 jueces permanentes que componen la corte, y ejercerá la presidencia por un mandato de tres años. La primera mujer presidenta de la CIJ fue la británica Rosalyn Higgins, entre 2006 y 2009.

La magistrada Donoghue obtuvo con honores una licenciatura en Biología en 1978 y se graduó tres años después de Derecho en la Universidad de California (EE.UU.).

Entre 1984 y 1986 ejerció de abogada en la Oficina de Asuntos Interamericanos de Estados Unidos en Nicaragua y, entre 1986 y 1989, fue directora de la Oficina de Derecho Diplomático y Litigios de su país.

En los años 90 fue asesora jurídica en la negociación de acuerdos entre Estados Unidos y la Unión Europea y colaboró con la transición a la democracia en Sudáfrica, destaca su currículum oficial, subido a la página web de la CIJ.

Entre 2007 y 2010 se convirtió en la asesora jurídica adjunta principal del Departamento de Estado de Estados Unidos, entre cuyas tareas estuvo asesorar a los demócratas Barack Obama y Bill Clinton en materia de derecho internacional mientras fueron presidentes de EE.UU.

Además, la CIJ nombró hoy como nuevo vicepresidente al ruso Kirill Gevorgian, que al igual que Donoghue ejercerá el cargo por un mandato de tres años. 

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público