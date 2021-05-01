Cinco detenidos en Reino Unido vinculados al terrorismo de ultraderecha

madrid
Las fuerzas de seguridad británicas detuvieron este sábado a cuatro hombres y una mujer en una operación contra el terrorismo de ultraderecha, informó en un comunicado la policía del condado de Wiltshire (suroeste de Inglaterra).
Uno de los varones arrestado es un menor, de 16 años, residente en Swindon (Wiltshire); otros dos hombres y la mujer, de 29, 30 y 28 años, respectivamente, viven en Keighley (norte de Inglaterra), mientras que el quinto detenido, de 28 años, reside en Anglesey, en el norte de Gales.
Todos ellos son sospechosos por la "comisión, preparación o instigación de actos de terrorismo", detalló la policía, que está registrando diversas propiedades relacionadas con los detenidos.
La operación, liderada por la unidad antiterrorista de la policía, forma parte de una "investigación en marcha", recalcó el comunicado de las fuerzas de seguridad.
La policía recalcó al mismo tiempo que las detenciones estaban "planeadas con antelación" y basadas en "información de inteligencia" previa.
"No se cree que haya ningún riesgo inmediato para la comunidad local", subraya la nota, que agradeció su "comprensión, paciencia y apoyo a los residentes locales" mientras prosiguen las pesquisas.
