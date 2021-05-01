Soria, el ministro que impulsó el impuesto al sol, ficha ahora por una empresa fotovoltaica

Actualizado:
Jose Manuel Soria, ministro de Industria entre 2011 y 2015 durante el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy, ha sido nombrado nuevo presidente de la filial española de Island Green Power, empresa del sector fotovoltaico.
La empresa fue fundada en 2013 por Ian Lawrie y cuenta con siete proyectos de plantas repartidas entre Baleares, Aragón y Andalucía. La noticia ha sido adelantada por El Economista.
Soria fue el encargado de imponer el polémico impuesto al sol, pese a las críticas de ecologistas, consumidores y Consejo de Estado. A lo largo de los últimos años, el exministro se ha dedicado al asesoramiento de empresas.
En 2016, tras las filtraciones de los papeles de Panamá, donde Soria aparecía ligado a UK Lines Limited, dimitió de su cargo como ministro de Industria.
