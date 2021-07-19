Estás leyendo: El primer ministro de Haití anuncia su dimisión

El primer ministro de Haití anuncia su dimisión

Le cederá el poder a Ariel Henry, que fue nombrado primer ministro dos días antes de la muerte de Moise y no llegó a ser investido en el cargo.

El primer ministro interino de Haití, Claude Joseph
El primer ministro interino de Haití, Claude Joseph. Jean Marc Hervé Abélard / EFE

Puerto príncipe

Actualizado:

El primer ministro interino Claude Joseph, quien dirige Haití desde el asesinato del presidente Jovenel Moise, el pasado 7 de julio, dimitirá y le cederá el poder a Ariel Henry, confirmó este lunes el ministro de Asuntos Electorales, Mathias Pierre.

Henry fue nombrado primer ministro dos días antes de la muerte de Moise, pero no llegó a ser investido en el cargo, y el pasado sábado recibió el respaldo expreso de Naciones Unidas  y de un grupo de potencias extranjeras para formar Gobierno.

El traspaso de poder tendrá lugar este martes y está previsto que Claude Joseph permanezca en el nuevo Gobierno liderado por Henry, en el cargo de ministro de Exteriores, según dijo el primer ministro saliente al diario Le Nouvelliste.

El pasado sábado, el Core Group, grupo de embajadores más influyentes en Puerto Príncipe, mostró su respaldo explícito a Ariel Henry como primer ministro.

En un comunicado, ese grupo pidió la formación de un Gobierno de consenso e inclusivo y animó "encarecidamente" a Henry a continuar con "la misión que se le ha encomendado para formar dicho Gobierno".

El Core Group está formado por los embajadores de EEUU, Francia, España, Brasil, Alemania, Canadá, la Unión Europea, así como los representantes en Haití de Naciones Unidas y de la Organización de Estados Americanos (NUOEA)

La muerte de Moise planteó un problema sucesorio, puesto que al haber ocurrido cerca del final de su mandato, la Constitución prevé que el Parlamento debe elegir un jefe de Estado interino para terminar el periodo presidencial.

Esto fue imposible ya que el Parlamento está inoperativo desde enero de 2020 debido al aplazamiento de las elecciones legislativas de 2019.

Claude Joseph, quien ejerce de primer ministro interino desde el pasado abril, se mantuvo en el poder tras la muerte de Moise, dado que Ariel Henry no llegó a ser investido en el cargo, a pesar de haber sido nombrado oficialmente por medio de un decreto publicado el 5 de julio.

El cambio de poder se producirá a pocos días de los funerales de Estado del presidente Jovenel Moise, que se celebrarán el próximo viernes en Cap-Haitien, la ciudad más importante del norte del país.

