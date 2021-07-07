El Primer ministro interino de Haití declara el estado de sitio

Puerto PríncipeActualizado:
El primer ministro interino de Haití, Claude Joseph, declaró el estado de sitio en el país tras el asesinato del presidente Jovenel Moise.
Joseph hizo el anuncio en una declaración televisada, rodeado del director de la Policía Nacional, Leon Charles, y otras autoridades, después de presidir un Consejo de Ministros extraordinario.
