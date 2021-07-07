Estás leyendo: El Primer ministro interino de Haití declara el estado de sitio

Crisis Haití

El Primer ministro interino de Haití declara el estado de sitio

Estado de sitio Haití
Un hombre conduce su scooter por las calles vacías cerca del Palacio Presidencial el 7 de julio de 2021 en Puerto Príncipe, Haití.– Valerie Baeriswyl / AFP

Puerto Príncipe

Actualizado:

El primer ministro interino de Haití, Claude Joseph, declaró el estado de sitio en el país tras el asesinato del presidente Jovenel Moise.

Joseph hizo el anuncio en una declaración televisada, rodeado del director de la Policía Nacional, Leon Charles, y otras autoridades, después de presidir un Consejo de Ministros extraordinario.

