lisboa
El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Portugal (STJ) ha condenado a un hombre a indemnizar a su expareja con 60.782 euros por los trabajos domésticos que la mujer desempeñó durante casi 30 años.
En la sentencia, conocida hoy, el SJT manifiesta que cuando el trabajo doméstico es desempeñado "en exclusiva o esencialmente" por una única persona crea "un empobrecimiento real de esta", mientras que el miembro que queda liberado se enriquece.
En este caso se ha demostrado que durante los casi 30 años que el hombre y la mujer vivieron juntos, fue ella quien cuidó la casa y de su pareja. En la primera instancia del caso, la mujer pidió 240.000 euros, pero el Tribunal de Barcelos (norte) determinó que no había que pagar por el trabajo doméstico de la mujer al ser "una obligación natural".
La mujer apeló al Tribunal de Relación que le dio la razón y fijó la indemnización en 60.782 euros. El hombre apeló la sentencia ante el STJ que la ratificó y añadió que "en reivindicación a la igualdad" no se puede considerar el trabajo doméstico y el cuidado de los niños "como una obligación natural".
El trabajo doméstico "tiene un valor económico", aclaró el tribunal, que se traduce "en enriquecimiento y ahorro de gastos". Para determinar el valor del trabajo en casa, el STJ adoptó como criterio el salario mínimo nacional que multiplicó por doce meses y los años de convivencia. Del total calculado, se ha retirado un tercio en concepto de los gastos de la mujer durante la convivencia.
