Unas 700.000 empleadas del hogar sufren una discriminación amparada por la ley

"La norma que regula actualmente la relación laboral de las empleadas del hogar debería reformarse porque va en contra de derechos fundamentales recogidos en la Constitución. En España hay más de 700.000 empleadas del hogar reguladas por una norma inconstitucional", así se expresa la analista Arantxa Zaguirre, que de la mano de la Fundación Alternativas ha elaborado un informe que concluye en que unas 700.000 empleadas del hogar sufren una grave discriminación de género, racial y de nacimiento.
El estudio, bajo el título 'Empleadas del hogar: un caso evidente de discriminación indirecta', pone en relieve unos datos que reflejan cual es la situación de las trabajadoras domésticas: un 89% de las personas que desempeñan esta labor son mujeres. Ellas siguen siendo hoy en día empleadas por cuenta ajena a las que se les niega, entre otros derechos, la prestación por desempleo.
Esta medida, que va en contra del artículo 41 de la Constitución tal y como recoge Zaguirre, no es la única cuestión que analiza el estudio. En lo que hace referencia a su situación económica, el informe especifica que las trabajadoras del hogar son pobres. Un tercio de las trabajadoras vive bajo el umbral de la pobreza. En el futuro, también serán jubiladas pobres: "Este colectivo percibirá unos 500 euros de pensión, lo que supone casi la mitad de la pensión media", explica la analista.
Zaguirre tacha la situación de "insostenible e injustificable" y destaca el trabajo de las asociaciones de empleadas del hogar para que el asunto adquiera importancia.
