Brexit Corbyn presenta una moción de censura contra May tras perder la votación del brexit

El líder laborista británico tomó la decisión tras el rechazo de la Cámara de los Comunes al acuerdo de salida de la UE.

Jeremy Corbyn presentó una moción de censura contra Theresa May tras el rechazo del Parlamento al acuerdo del brexit. / EFE

El líder del Partido Laborista británico, Jeremy Corbyn, presentó hoy en el Parlamento una moción de censura contra el Gobierno de la primera ministra, la conservadora Theresa May.

El líder de la principal formación de la oposición en el Reino Unido planteó esa moción poco después de que la Cámara de los Comunes haya rechazado por 230 votos de diferencia el acuerdo del brexit alcanzado entre el Ejecutivo conservador y la Unión Europea (UE).

