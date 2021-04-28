Estás leyendo: Alemania vigilará al movimiento antirestricciones contra la covid-19 ante su creciente radicalización

Coronavirus Alemania vigilará al movimiento antirestricciones contra la covid-19 ante su creciente radicalización

En el grupo, denominado 'Querdenker', confluyen desde ciudadanos descontentos a comerciantes afectados por los cierres o seguidores de teorías de la conspiración, pero también se ha observado presencia de ultraderechistas.

Manifestación en Berlín convovada por el movimiento anti-rectricciones, el pasado 21 de abril.
Manifestación en Berlín convovada por el movimiento anti-rectricciones, el pasado 21 de abril. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER/Archivo

El servicio de inteligencia de Interior alemán vigilará al movimiento antirestricciones contra la covid-19 denominado Querdenker (pensadores transversales) ante la creciente radicalización de sus seguidores, informó el Ministerio de Interior. 

Dicho movimiento es el principal convocante de las marchas contra las restricciones que se desarrollan desde el inicio de la pandemia en el país. En ellas confluyen desde ciudadanos descontentos a comerciantes afectados por los cierres de su actividad o seguidores de teorías de la conspiración, pero también se ha observado una creciente presencia de ultraderechistas.

En varias de estas marchas, especialmente en Berlín o en Stuttgart, se han producido incidentes con las fuerzas policiales, sea porque una mayoría de los asistentes no respetaban las normas de distanciamiento y uso de la mascarilla o por detectarse entre ellos a extremistas.

Un conato de asalto al Bundestag y agresiones

En una de esas concentraciones hubo incluso un conato de asalto al edificio del Bundestag, el Parlamento federal alemán,, protagonizado por un grupo de los llamados Reichsbürger (Ciudadanos del Reich), el movimiento radical que no reconoce la autoridad ni las fronteras de la República Federal de Alemania (RFA).

Asimismo, se han producido frecuentes agresiones a representantes de los medios de comunicación y ataques a las fuerzas policiales y amenazas desde sus filas a políticos de la gran coalición de gobierno, los Verdes o la Izquierda.

