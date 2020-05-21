La directora del Centro Europeo de Prevención y Control de Enfermedades (ECDC), Andrea Ammon, da por sentado que habrá una segunda ola de casos de coronavirus. "La pregunta es cuándo y cómo de fuerte será", ha precisado.

La jefa de la UE contra el coronavirus ha señalado en una entrevista a The Guardian que las cifras de inmunidad de rebaño, que se sitúan entre el 2% y el 14%y, deja un alto porcentaje de la población "muy susceptible": "El virus está a nuestro alrededor, circulando mucho más que enero y febrero... No quiero dibujar una imagen del fin del mundo, pero creo que tenemos que ser realistas. Que ahora no es el momento de relajarse por completo", ha avisado.

Ammon ha indicado que las medidas tienen que actualizarse: "Se debe observar la preparación del hospital, asegurarse de tener un aumento de capacidad de las camas, en general, pero también en particular para las camas de la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI)". La directora del ECDC da un toque a los gobiernos al señalar que "subestimaron la velocidad del contagio".

Asimismo, señala las vacaciones de esquí alpino en la primera semana de marzo como un "momento crucial en la expansión de la covid-19 en Europa". De igual forma, cuestiona las medidas tardías que se implantaron en los países: "Recuerdo que cuando China cerró Wuhan, la gente me dijo: 'Mira, esto no sería posible en Europa'".