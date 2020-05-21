Estás leyendo: Los bomberos de Madrid hallan a 62 ancianos fallecidos en sus casas durante el confinamiento

Público
Público

Ancianos fallecidos Los bomberos de Madrid hallan a 62 ancianos fallecidos en sus casas durante el confinamiento

El número de ancianos que han muerto en nuestro país se ha incrementado en un 163% en los últimos dos meses respecto al año anterior.

Mano de una anciana (EP)
Mano de una anciana (EP)

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid 

Actualizado:

efe

Los bomberos de la ciudad de Madrid realizaron un total de 605 aperturas de puerta entre el 11 de marzo y el 11 de mayo, rescatando los cuerpos de 62 fallecidos, aunque el Ayuntamiento de la capital ha señalado que no implica que todos ellos muriesen en soledad.

Las intervenciones se han incrementado en 163 respecto al 2019, cuando se hallaron 27 personas muertas en el mismo periodo, según ha detallado el coordinador general de Seguridad y Emergencias Francisco Javier Hernández Martínez en la comisión del ramo, celebrada este miércoles en el Palacio de Cibeles de forma semipresencial.

"De este dato no podemos deducir en ningún caso que todos los fallecidos estuvieran en situación de soledad y que todos los códigos de apertura de puertas sean por fallecimiento", ha señalado este alto cargo en respuesta a una pregunta del concejal socialista Ramón Silva.

El concejal ha agradecido esta respuesta. "Cualquier fallecido en soledad es un dato muy triste", pero "los datos cribados no son tan duros como los que se podían consultar públicamente", ha señalado, aludiendo al aumento del 76% en marzo y del 55% en abril de las aperturas de puertas por parte de bomberos.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
Ha salido El Quinze

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú