madridActualizado:
Tras la vuelta al colegio el 1 de septiembre en Francia, el ministro de Educación, Jean-Michel Blanquer, ha comunicado que tres días después, 22 centros escolares han debido de ser cerrados por precaución tras detectar casos de covid-19.
Blanquer aseguró en la emisora Europe 1 que 12 colegios han cerrado en la Francia metropolitana y 10 en la isla de la Reunión, con lo que suman 22 de los 60.000 que hay en todo el país.
"Si hablamos de clases estamos en torno a 100 (clases cerradas), pero esto cambia cada día, evidentemente", dijo Blanquer.
El ministro explicó que el protocolo sanitario de precaución consiste en aislar inmediatamente al alumno o profesor que da positivo, pidiéndole que se quede en casa.
"Después, las autoridades sanitarias llevan una investigación para establecer los contactos, se hacen pruebas de diagnóstico y se toman medidas si es necesario. Iniciamos cada día unos 250 protocolos por sospecha de covid-19", explicó.
Según este protocolo, si se dan más de tres casos en un centro escolar ordenan su cierre, aunque son las autoridades las que toman la decisión porque "cada caso es particular".
Francia sumó este jueves por segundo día consecutivo más de 7.000 nuevos casos de coronavirus en 24 horas, con un total de 7.157, que elevan a 300.181 los positivos desde el inicio de la epidemia.
En el último día hubo además 20 fallecimientos por covid-19, con lo que suman ya 30.706.
