Francia hace obligatorio el uso de mascarillas en todo París

madrid
El gobierno de Francia hará obligatorio el uso de mascarilla en todo París a partir del viernes para intentar frenar la propagación del virus, ha dicho este jueves la policía de la capital gala.
La medida se aplicará tanto a peatones como a ciclistas de París y del extrarradio de la ciudad, incluidos lárea os tres departamentos que, junto a la capital, forman la Petite Couronne, un de cerca de 7 millones de habitantes.
Los conductores no estarán obligados a llevar mascarilla dentro del coche.
"El empeoramiento de la situación sanitaria (...) ha llevado a la Prefectura a tomar esta severa medida por el interés de la ciudadanía", ha dicho la Prefectura de París en un comunicado.
Horas antes, el Primer Ministro galo, Jean Castex, indicó que el índice de contagio podría descontrolarse si no se toman medidas. "El virus se expande por todo el país y la velocidad de contagio puede aumentar exponencialmente si no adoptamos medidas con rapidez", apuntó.
El ratio de propagación ha crecido en Francia hasta un 1,4. Lo que significa que 10 personas contagiadas infectan a otras 14, según ha explicado el primer ministro.
El 21 de julio, Francia ya había hecho obligatorio el uso de mascarilla en todos los espacios cerrados de París y también en determinados espacios abiertos muy concurridos.
Este miércoles, Francia ha anunciado 5.429 nuevos contagios, la cifra más alta desde que se levantó el confinamiento, unos números que no se habían visto desde principios de abril.
"Las infecciones se han disparado entre los más jóvenes", ha añadido Castex, que instó a los abuelos a no recoger a sus nietos del colegio cuando se abran de nuevo las aulas, a partir del 1 de septiembre.
