jerusalénActualizado:
El primer ministro israelí, Benjamín Netanyahu, denunció hoy, minutos antes de sentarse en el banquillo de los acusados en el juicio que afronta por corrupción, que su proceso judicial tiene como objetivo "derrocar el Gobierno".
Netantahu dijo que "no hay límites" en los intentos de sacarle del Ejecutivo, agradeció el apoyo que ha recibido de mucha gente y aseguró que muchos otros le han transmitido que todos saben "exactamente lo que ha pasado aquí: funcionarios en la policía, fiscales y los medios están intentando acabar con el Gobierno en contra de la voluntad del pueblo".
