La ONU instó este martes a las autoridades de Honduras a garantizar la independencia judicial en el juicio oral contra un ejecutivo de una hidroeléctrica acusado de ser uno de los autores intelectuales del asesinato en 2016, de la ambientalista hondureña Berta Cáceres.
La Oficina del Alto Comisionado de las Naciones Unidas de Derechos Humanos (Oacnudh) indicó, en uno de varios mensajes en Twitter, que ha "monitoreado permanentemente las audiencias de la #CausaBertaCáceres e insta a las autoridades a que el resto del juicio oral y la decisión del tribunal continúen en el marco de la independencia judicial".
En otro mensaje, hizo un llamamiento a que las audiencias del juicio "se desarrollen bajo los principios de debido proceso y garantías judiciales, permitiendo la plena y efectiva participación de los peritos y testigos y el derecho de acceso a la justicia de las víctimas".
El pasado 25 de mayo, la hija de Berta Cáceres denunciaba presuntas irregularidades en el juicio. Manifestaba a El País que el presunto autor intelectual del crimen, Roberto David Castillo, expresidente ejecutivo de la empresa Desarrollos Energéticos (DESA), no es el único que estuvo detrás del asesinato y que el estado hondureño estaba protegiendo a otras personas involucradas.
Cáceres, ganadora del premio ambiental Goldman, fue asesinada a tiros el 2 de marzo de 2016 en la ciudad de La Esperanza, en el occidente hondureño, pese a tener desde 2009 medidas cautelares de la Comisión Interamericana de Derechos Humanos (CIDH) para protegerla de las constantes amenazas que recibía.
La ambientalista asesinada se oponía al proyecto hidroeléctrico Agua Zarca, desarrollado por DESA, por considerar que causaba daños al ambiente, principalmente a comunidades indígenas lencas, lo que han rechazado los ejecutivos de la empresa.
Cuatro de ocho acusados fueron condenados en diciembre de 2019 a 34 años de prisión por el asesinato de Cáceres y a 16 por intento de asesinato del mexicano Gustavo Castro. Otros tres fueron sentenciados a 30 años de cárcel, como coautores del crimen.
